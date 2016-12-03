FIU student found dead in parking garage of housing complex near main campus

Miami-Dade police are investigating the shooting death of a student in a housing complex near Florida International University’s main campus.
The incident, according to a report from WSVN-Channel 7, happened early Saturday morning as Sweetwater police arrived at the 4th Street Commons apartment complex, 10899 SW 4th St., and found the victim in the parking garage with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Miami-Dade police are now investigating the shooting. The complex is just north of FIU’s Modesto Maidique Campus off of Southwest Eighth Street.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3
