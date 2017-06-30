Skeletal remains found along a Palmetto Bay nature trail

Landscapers discovered skeletal human remains hidden by brush alongside a wooded Palmetto Bay nature trail this week. The remains appeared to have been there at least for weeks, and possibly for years.
The body, which was in parts, was found Tuesday by workers who were clearing out invasive species of brush from the 22-acre pedestrian nature preserve at the Palmetto Bay Village Center on Old Cutler Road.
“Given the condition of the remains, it is believed the body has been at that location for a number of weeks or months,” the center’s property manager, Ken Powell, said in a memo. (Powell retired Friday.) The village center is the site of the old Burger King headquarters.
Miami-Dade police closed off the park for several hours as its homicide unit gathered the remains. The body was found alongside a walking path underneath foliage and a tree canopy. Police would not disclose whether the body was that of a man or woman, only that it was an adult.
“I can confirm that human remains were located near that location on Tuesday,” said Darren J. Caprara, spokesman for the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s office. “They have not been identified and the case is under investigation so I cannot reveal anything further.”
The 22 acres of parkland is currently at the center of a political battle. On Saturday, the Palmetto Bay Village Council will be voting on a measure that will keep the land as a passive park or approve for use as future housing units.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan
Comments