This Palm Beach Zoo spider monkey is not the monkey on the loose, although no description has been given for the fugitive monkey.
This Palm Beach Zoo spider monkey is not the monkey on the loose, although no description has been given for the fugitive monkey. Taylor Jones Palm Beach Post
This Palm Beach Zoo spider monkey is not the monkey on the loose, although no description has been given for the fugitive monkey. Taylor Jones Palm Beach Post

North Miami - NMB

Police searching for a monkey near King of Diamonds strip club

By David J. Neal And Charles Rabin

dneal@miamiherald.com

crabin@miamiherald.com

March 20, 2018 11:39 AM

A monkey is on the loose in a residential neighborhood after possibly coming from the area of a strip club on the other side of the highway.

North Miami Beach police, with the help of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers, are searching the Northeast Sixth Avenue area between 179th and 180th streets. They are looking for a free-roaming monkey.

NMB police said on Twitter that information they have indicates the monkey comes from the industrial area west of Interstate 95.

Among the businesses in that area west of I-95: the strip club King of Diamonds, which closed at 6 a.m. Tuesday and reopens Thursday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

No one answered the phone at King of Diamonds to say whether they have lost a monkey.

It was last seen heading north toward Miami Gardens.

"The monkey is still on the loose,” North Miami Beach City Manager Ana Garcia said. "It had a late night."

It's likely a small vervet monkey that escaped from a nearby property.

More Videos

This is what Cecilia Cervantes looked one day after her surgery 32

This is what Cecilia Cervantes looked one day after her surgery

Pause
NCAA dream over for Mizzou, but they still win the prize for most wholesome post-practice ritual 15

NCAA dream over for Mizzou, but they still win the prize for most wholesome post-practice ritual

NTSB releases footage of the investigation into the collapse of the FIU pedestrian bridge 194

NTSB releases footage of the investigation into the collapse of the FIU pedestrian bridge

Police respond to reports of shooting at Maryland high school 49

Police respond to reports of shooting at Maryland high school

Aerial footage shows only small portion of the collapse FIU pedestrian bridge remains on site 38

Aerial footage shows only small portion of the collapse FIU pedestrian bridge remains on site

How hummingbirds cheat death 163

How hummingbirds cheat death

How the ambush of U.S. soldiers in Niger unfolded 189

How the ambush of U.S. soldiers in Niger unfolded

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion 33

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion

A Venezuelan exile sings in Colombia to make ends meet 137

A Venezuelan exile sings in Colombia to make ends meet

Pedestrian traffic reopens yards from FIU bridge accident site 52

Pedestrian traffic reopens yards from FIU bridge accident site

A horse was brought into Mokai Lounge in Miami Beach Thursday, March 8, 2018. The animal bucked, throwing off the bikini-clad rider. Police are investigating. Leeza Marie Juelle via Facebook

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

This is what Cecilia Cervantes looked one day after her surgery 32

This is what Cecilia Cervantes looked one day after her surgery

Pause
NCAA dream over for Mizzou, but they still win the prize for most wholesome post-practice ritual 15

NCAA dream over for Mizzou, but they still win the prize for most wholesome post-practice ritual

NTSB releases footage of the investigation into the collapse of the FIU pedestrian bridge 194

NTSB releases footage of the investigation into the collapse of the FIU pedestrian bridge

Police respond to reports of shooting at Maryland high school 49

Police respond to reports of shooting at Maryland high school

Aerial footage shows only small portion of the collapse FIU pedestrian bridge remains on site 38

Aerial footage shows only small portion of the collapse FIU pedestrian bridge remains on site

How hummingbirds cheat death 163

How hummingbirds cheat death

How the ambush of U.S. soldiers in Niger unfolded 189

How the ambush of U.S. soldiers in Niger unfolded

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion 33

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion

A Venezuelan exile sings in Colombia to make ends meet 137

A Venezuelan exile sings in Colombia to make ends meet

Pedestrian traffic reopens yards from FIU bridge accident site 52

Pedestrian traffic reopens yards from FIU bridge accident site

Driver tries to run over officers during weekly community bike ride

View More Video