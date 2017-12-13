Firefighters come under fire when a gunman shoots through the door

Firefighters working an apartment blaze in North Miami came under fire early Wednesday when a man shot at them through a door, according to reports.
The Miami-Dade firefighters were extinguishing a dryer fire at the La Castellana apartment building on Northeast 133rd Street and Seventh Avenue when a man fired through the door, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.
No one was injured in the fire or the shooting, firefighters said at the scene, but dozens of residents were evacuated.
The gunman, who was detained, thought someone was burglarizing his home, WPLG-Channel 10 reported.
“Upon attempting to make entry to make sure all the apartments were clear, a handicapped individual shot through the door,” Miami-Dade Battalion Chief Ken Wood told WSVN-Channel 7 at the scene.
