A driver crashes into the back of a police car, shutting down a Miami-Dade street

A crash involving a Miami-Dade police cruiser sent at least one person to the hospital and shut down a major intersection early Wednesday.
The fiery crash closed Northeast 135th Street and Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami.
#Developing Biscayne Blvd. shutdown in North Miami following police involved crash. @10NewsCreighton is on the scene @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/y3cK7Bcjd5— Alex Hernandez (@CheechDad09) November 29, 2017
The officer was stopped at a red light at the intersection when a Dodge Charger slammed into the back of a police car and then caught on fire, according to Miami-Dade police spokesman Lee Cowart. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was nearby and was able to help on the scene.
Never miss a local story.
The police sergeant involved in the crash was not hurt and was able to exit his car. He then helped rescue crews, along with the trooper, assist the driver of the Dodge, according to police.
The woman inside the Charger was taken to the hospital after rescue crews pulled her out of the mangled car. Police haven’t released her name but said she is in her 20s.
Authorities have not indicated whether the driver lost control of the car or if she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The stretch of U.S. 1 at 135th remained closed through the morning rush hour.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3
Comments