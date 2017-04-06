Field of candidates set for North Miami election

The field of candidates in North Miami is officially set and voters will have nine choices for mayor and two City Council seats in the May 9 election.
The last two candidates to join the field were Tyrone Hill and Ilyana Albarrán, who filed on Monday and Tuesday respectively.
Hill, a middle school teacher, will compete for the mayoral seat and Albarrán, founder of a research and consulting company, will challenge for the District 2 council seat.
With the addition of Hill, Mayor Smith Joseph — who has been in office since 2014 — has three opponents: the others are Danielle Beauvais, a former mayoral candidate and alternative medicine consultant; and Hector Medina, a retired doctor.
Hill previously competed for a City Council seat in 2001 but lost in a runoff. He said that while the city has after-school and summer programs for young students there should be more options, particularly in schools.
“The school system does all it can but the city can do more. There needs to be tangible programs for our at-risk students,” Hill said.
Additionally he hopes to see more local job creation in the city and new ways to create revenue beyond property taxes.
“We need to enhance revenue generating activities. We don’t have a major industry, we don’t have a major shopping mall,” Hill said.
District 2 Councilwoman Carol Keys was unopposed in her re-election campaign for more than a year until Albarrán joined the race.
Albarrán, who recently received a doctorate in public affairs from Florida International University, said the city should prioritize resident involvement and engagement. She also wants to see the downtown area develop as an arts and entertainment district to attract more business.
“It has a lot of potential but the developments that are coming down the line, one after the other, are not going to encourage economic development in the area,” Albarrán said. “We should be promoting a more walkable, lively and bustling downtown.”
In District 3, Councilman Philippe Bien-Aime is running to keep his seat against former councilman Jean Marcellus and Wancito Francius, a security company owner.
Residents have until Monday to register for the election. If a runoff election is necessary, it will take place June 6.
Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3
Comments