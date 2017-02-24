Former North Miami mayoral candidate files for this year’s election

North Miami’s mayor is no longer unopposed in his reelection bid.
Danielle Beauvais, an alternative medicine consultant, filed Feb. 17 to challenge Smith Joseph for the mayoral seat in the city’s May 9 election.
She previously ran for mayor in 2005 in a race that featured now-County Commissioner Jean Monestime and Kevin Burns, the eventual winner. In that election, Beauvais received 85 votes.
Since that loss, Beauvais hasn’t run for public office but has worked as an emergency response reservist and a tai chi instructor. And for about seven years she taught tai chi courses at the North Miami Library. She said she wanted to run to encourage a message of city unity and better communication from the government to residents.
“I want unity in all four districts. Let’s make North Miami one single city that we love,” Beauvais said.
Joseph has been mayor since 2014, when he won a special election to complete the rest of ex-mayor Lucie Tondreau’s term. He was elected to his first two-year term in 2015 and faced no opposition.
Councilman Philippe Bien-Aime is facing competition from political newcomer Wancito Francius and former councilman Jean Marcellus. Councilwoman Carol Keys is currently the only unopposed candidate.
The field could change next month as the official filing period for candidates is March 27-April 4. Residents have until April 10 to register for the election. If a runoff election is necessary it will take place June 6.
