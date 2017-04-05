After a cop shot a man in the street, police chief says he was kept in the dark

A recently released interview by North Miami’s police chief after the shooting of Charles Kinsey last summer reveals how the chief thought he was misled about the incident by fighting factions of his staff and how he believed the crime scene was tainted by officers who trampled over potential evidence.
The interview also suggests that Police Chief Gary Eugene and City Manager Larry Spring were at odds over suspending the North Miami police commander in charge of the shooting scene for misleading them about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Kinsey, a black behavioral specialist, was lying on his back with both hands in the air in the middle of the roadway when he was shot in the leg by SWAT member Jonathan Aledda last July 18. He was trying to protect a severely autistic client named Arnaldo Eliud Rios.
The picture of Kinsey with his hands in the air and the 26-year-old Rios seated upright next to him seemingly oblivious while playing with a toy truck, grabbed worldwide attention at a time of heightened tensions between police and black communities. Police said they believed the truck was a weapon.
In the hour-long interview conducted by Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigators less than two weeks after the shooting and first reported by WTVJ Channel 6 and Miami New Times, Chief Eugene recalled how he was alerted to the shooting by his media liaison while doing a show on a Haitian radio station, then raced to the scene.
The first person he saw: Cmdr. Emile Hollant, who would become the initial scapegoat for the embarrassing incident — and who would soon be cleared of any wrongdoing. Eugene told investigators that Hollant said he went back to his patrol car to grab a pair of binoculars and didn’t witness the shooting.
His statement didn’t sit well with Spring, according to Eugene, who wanted him immediately suspended without pay. Spring couldn’t understand how Hollant could transmit over the radio that it appeared Rios was loading a weapon and not witness the incident.
Eugene said in the FDLE interview that Spring wasn’t buying the explanation even after the chief said that Hollant had plenty of time to return to the scene in the four minutes between his transmission and his alleged walk back to his patrol vehicle to grab binoculars.
“He never said in my presence that he was not on the scene; he said he was not a witness,” Eugene said. “They were more concerned about clearing the officer of any wrongdoing than actually conducting an impartial investigation.”
At one point in the interview, Eugene told investigators that the factions within his department were so at war with each other that Assistant Police Chief Larry Juriga even offered to visit the state attorney’s office to discuss Hollant’s alleged misdeeds.
By August, after a state attorney’s office memo revealed that he didn't mislead the command staff or investigators, Hollant’s pay was reinstated. Ultimately, the state attorney found that Hollant didn’t see the shooting take place as he had returned to his squad car to get his binoculars.
While speaking to investigators, Eugene also said how dealing with Hollant caused friction between him and the city manager. At one point, Eugene said even after he explained how Hollant had plenty of time to walk to his vehicle and return to the scene, Spring slammed his hand down on his desk.
“The city manager was fuming,” Eugene told FDLE investigators. “Why is Emile still on the force, Chief Eugene,” Eugene said he was asked by Spring. “You don’t understand what I’m saying?”
Spring did not respond to interview requests.
The interview also revealed how Eugene thought his staff was untrained and not prepared to handle homicide investigations. He said when he got to the shooting scene, officers were trampling everything, tainting possible evidence. The city has since changed its training procedures for officers.
His testimony also sheds light on why Eugene didn’t have very many answers for media members at a city news conference just days after the shooting. He said that none of the police commanders or his assistant chief filled him in on what happened on the day of the shooting even when he arrived at the scene.
“The chief of police showed up on the scene, somebody should have told me something. I was pissed, to be honest with you,” Eugene said.
Hollant’s attorney, Michael Joseph, already filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint and a complaint with the Miami-Dade ethics commission earlier this year and thinks this recording should force the city to reinstate Hollant.
“It just kind of opened up the can of worms that’s actually going on in the city of North Miami,” Joseph said. “This audio pretty much vindicates and exonerates Cmdr. Hollant.”
The city has maintained the same position that it held after the state attorney’s memo was released last August that a final decision would only be made on removing Hollant’s suspension after receiving the FDLE report on the matter and conducting an additional review.
Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3
Charles Rabin: 305-376-3672, @ChuckRabin
