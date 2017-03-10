Museum wants to teach Holocaust survivors and their families how to seek restitution

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum is on the National Mall in Washington. But the biggest community of Holocaust survivors is in South Florida — so next week, the museum is coming to them.
The museum will hold a free program in North Miami Beach on Wednesday for survivors and their families to learn about how to seek restitution for properties that were seized during the Holocaust. “Stolen Legacy: Nazi Theft and the Quest for Justice” will feature two authors, Dina Gold and Suzanne Brown-Fleming, and Diane Foumado, the museum’s chief of research and reference.
The event will take place at 7 p.m. at Beth Torah Congregation’s Benny Rok Campus, 20350 NE 26th Ave. Advance registration is required online, via email at southeast@ushmm.org or by phone at 561-995-6773.
The same program will take place Tuesday in Sarasota and Thursday in Boca Raton.
According to the museum, some 11,000 Holocaust survivors live in South Florida.
