North Miami - NMB

February 4, 2017 8:23 PM

Multi-car pileup leads to road closure on northbound Biscayne Boulevard

By Lance Dixon

ldixon@miamiherald.com

North Miami Beach police advised drivers to avoid northbound Biscayne Boulevard near 163rd Street on Saturday night after an accident led to an 11-car pileup.

The accident caused multiple lane closures at the intersection and injured multiple people — including one person who was in critical condition after the crash. Police said the accident involved several vehicles.

By 9:15 p.m. Saturday all lanes were open at the intersection.

Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3

