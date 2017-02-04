Multi-car pileup leads to road closure on northbound Biscayne Boulevard

North Miami Beach police advised drivers to avoid northbound Biscayne Boulevard near 163rd Street on Saturday night after an accident led to an 11-car pileup.
The accident caused multiple lane closures at the intersection and injured multiple people — including one person who was in critical condition after the crash. Police said the accident involved several vehicles.
By 9:15 p.m. Saturday all lanes were open at the intersection.
All lanes @ NE 163 St. / Biscayne Blvd are now open.— North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) February 5, 2017
11 car pile up on Biscayne Blvd North of 163 Street. One person in critical condition. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/6pQzmUiY1L— North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) February 5, 2017
NMBPD working a crash with injuries involving multiple vehicles @163 St/Bisc Blvd. Lanes are closed. Follow this account for more info. pic.twitter.com/T0wn8KtaAj— North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) February 5, 2017
Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3
Comments