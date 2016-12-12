So, who knew Miami Dolphins’ Jarvis Landry is an artist?

There’s an artist buried under all the padding of Miami Dolphins wide receiver No. 14.
Miami Dolphins’ Jarvis Landry recently painted a mural at the entrance of Eneida M. Hartner Elementary School in Wynwood, part of a project of Re-imaging the Arts in Wynwood, or RAW. The mural, which Landry drew before he painted, features a student reaching for a star as he stands on a stack of books, which are precariously poised atop a football, guitar and soccer ball.
“It’s a child who is conquering all of these things in life and does not stop reaching for the stars,” said Robert De Los Rios, RAW project’s founder.
De Los Rios met Landry, who could not be reached for comment, through a mutual friend, an artist named Kai. When he told him about the mural project, he got excited, De Los Rios said.
The project took place during Miami Art Week earlier this month. Hartner Elementary, 401 NW 29th St., is the second school in the neighborhood to be adorned with murals. In 2014, a group of local and international artists began painting floor-to-ceiling murals at Jose de Diego Middle School in Wynwood, which now has more than 75 pieces of art painted on its walls.
In fact, the school debuted a new arts magnet program last August — after years of not having an art teacher.
Bringing the artists to Eneida Hartner has been a work in progress for two years, said Principal Derick McKoy. Since Thanksgiving break, about 30 artists from the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and across the United States have traveled to share their artistic talent with the students, McKoy said. They painted about 30 murals.
“It’s opening their eyes to something that they’ve never been a part of,” De Los Rios said. “We’re humbled by all the artists that wanted to come.”
McKoy said the artwork inspires the students to become better students. One of the murals features two girls from the school who are reading. An artist saw the girls reading and was inspired to paint the scene, McKoy said.
There’s also a learning component to the murals, McKoy noted. Each artist made a short video of their piece so the students can learn about an artist’s perspective.
McKoy said he has already seen a change in the students’ enthusiasm and excitement.
“It’s like having an in-school field trip,” he said.
McKoy said the school wants to commemorate its 20th anniversary for its next mural.
