This family lived in a car stuffed with pizza boxes. Three cops just changed their lives.

The Eason-Dansby family poses for a photo with Terence Huang, the general manager at the Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market, and officers Jamesha McKinney, Ruben Borrero and Michael Steel. Dewayne Eason says the generosity of Opa-locka's officers and retailers 'hit me in a spot I've never been touched before.' Terence Huang For the Miami Herald