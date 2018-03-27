Three men fell 1,000 feet to their death. The company at fault got fined $4,311 per man.

The Occupational Safety Health Association determined that Tower King II was at fault in the Sept. 27 equipment collapse that caused three men to plunge to their deaths while working on a Miami Gardens TV tower.
The Cedar Hill, Texas company got fined the maximum allowed: $12,934. Or, $4,311.33 per life lost.
Brachton Barber, 23 of Longwood; Benito Rodriguez, 35, of Tampa; and Marcus Goffena, 31, of Sidney, Ohio were replacing an antenna for WSVN-Channel 7 on the tower at 501 NW 207th St. that’s also used by WPLG-Channel 10.
“During the investigation, OSHA determined that a gin pole system – a device that attaches to a communications tower to hoist loads – failed, causing the employees to fall,” OSHA’s news release said. “Investigators determined that the employer failed to ensure the capacity of the rigging attachments were adequate to support the forces imposed from hoisting loads.”
Tower King II was issued a Serious citation “for exposing employees to fall and struck-by hazards.” The company can pay the fine, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings to the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.
“This tragedy underscores the importance of having a qualified individual conduct an analysis before performing construction work on communication towers,” Condell Eastmond, Fort Lauderdale OSHA Office Director Condell said in the release.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
