She thought it was a bomb. Turns out the Canadian Air Force just needs more practice.

Luce Rameau was lying in bed and talking to a friend on her cellphone when she heard what she thought was a bomb.
Then she was covered in wood and dust from her roof.
“I kept screaming, ‘What happened? What happened?”’ she said. “I was shocked.”
Turns out what sounded like a bomb was actually an 80-pound inflatable raft crashing through the roof of her home in the 14000 block of Northeast 10th Court.
And where did the raft come from?
Police say the yellow raft fell from a Royal Canadian Air Force search-and-rescue helicopter on its way back to Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport.
The Canadian Air Force had been conducting an off-shore training exercise and somehow the raft “separated from the helicopter,” a police spokesman said.
David Lavallee, a Royal Canadian Air Force spokesman, said Wednesday night that crews were in South Florida for a few weeks “taking advantage of the warm weather” to train for water search-and-rescue missions.
How the raft ended up detaching from the CH-146 Griffon chopper is under investigation, he said.
He added that the Air Force intends to help “the resident with accommodations and other support.”
According to Miami-Dade Fire, crews responded to a call that something fell through the roof. When they arrived, they found the uninflated six-seat raft, 2 feet by 2 feet in size, in the bedroom of the home.
“Fortunately, the occupant narrowly escaped disaster and sustained only minor injuries,” Capt. William McAllister IV said.
Rameau said she wasn’t physically injured, but she was still “shaken up.”
“I am very lucky,” she said. “It could have hit me.”
