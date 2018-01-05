The officer said her police chief asked her to meet at a strip club. Now, she’s suing him

Miami Gardens Police Chief Antonio Brooklen talks with members of the community, Antquon Harris, 20, and Pastor Wendell Baskin, 57, during a 'Coffee with a cop on the block,' event. Brooklen, who resigned as chief in September 2016, was sued Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, by a former police officer in the department, Kalicia Battle, who alleges she was forced to resign after rejecting sexual advances by Brooklen. Emily Michot / emichot@miamiherald.com Miami Herald file photo