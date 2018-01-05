Dr. Wilbert T. Holloway, chairman of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project Foundation; Marva Wiley; Myeshia Johnson, Army Sgt. LaDavid Johnson’s wife and mother of their children; Cowanda Jones-Johnson, Sgt. Johnson’s mother; Jamal Engram, communications officer at the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project Foundation; and JD Patterson, assistant police director and president of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project Foundation.
Almost $800,000 will go into college trust fund for Sgt. La David Johnson’s children

By David J. Neal

January 05, 2018 01:39 PM

A trust fund established for the college education of U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson’s three children will have almost $800,000, the 5000 Role Models of Excellence organization announced.

Most of the funding will come from a gofundme.com page set up in October by 5000 Role Models less than two weeks after Johnson was killed in an ambush in Niger. The Miami Gardens native was a 5000 Role Models alumnus, and he also recruited several younger relatives to join the organization, which was founded in 1992 to provide mentoring and guidance toward college for young men of color.

When Johnson was killed, his wife, Myeshia Johnson, was pregnant with their third child.

“The trust fund is only a small gesture in response to what he gave his country and his community,” read a statement from Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, 5000 Role Models founder and friend of Johnson’s family since before he was born. “I want to thank everyone who supported the campaign and I’m excited for the boundless possibilities ahead for these wonderful children.”

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

