Police quash sniper claims after woman is shot, killed driving her car home

Alicia Roundtree, a mother of three, was driving home Saturday night when a bullet fired near a public library in Miami Gardens struck her. She crashed her car a few blocks away and died.
The shooting death of the 43-year-old woman, not made public until Monday by Miami Gardens police, caused a social media stir, with some claiming a sniper was picking off targets in the largest city in the county’s northern end.
Monday afternoon, to quash the social media outcry, Miami Gardens leaders gathered and denounced the posts, saying any other cars that were struck by bullets were involved in road rage incidents.
“Our investigations have not generated any information to suggest that there is a serial sniper,” Maj. Gary T. Smith wrote in a press release. “Other shootings have occurred where vehicles in transit were struck. These shootings have been road rage incidents, or the result of assaults not involving these vehicles.”
Police said Roundtree was returning home just before 8 p.m. Saturday night driving west on Northwest 183rd Street. Police notified of gunfire near the Miami-Dade Public Library at 2455 NW 183rd St., at the same time as Roundtree was shot, surmised she was struck by one of the bullets.
Her car finally came to a halt when it crashed at the intersection of Northwest 183rd Street and 27th Avenue. Police said Roundtree, who was helicoptered to Aventura Hospital, was struck by a single bullet.
Several calls Monday to Miami Gardens police and the mayor were not returned. As of Monday night, Roundtree’s shooter remained free.
Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt wrote on the department’s Twitter site that there was no indication of a sniper and that police are actively trying to find Roundtree’s shooter.
“At this time there are no facts to indicate that there is a sniper in the area of Northwest 183rd Street, between 22nd and 27th Avenues,” she wrote.
Roundtree’s friends and family took to social media Monday to remember her as a loving mother and caring person.
“One of my favorite first cousins, Alicia Roundtree, lost her life to a senseless crime,” Antionette Sweeting, said in a Facebook post. “I am really short of words, words can’t even express what I’m feeling right now.”
