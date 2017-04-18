Police searching for man after his ex-wife says he gunned down her mother Tuesday morning

The woman who was killed and the man who was critically wounded in a Miami Gardens home predawn Tuesday morning were the former mother-in-law and brother-in-law of the suspect, now on the run from police.
Miami Gardens police say Mildred Danis told them her ex-husband, Emmanuel Saint Fleur, 34, showed up at her house, 15740 NW 17th Place, around 4:19 a.m. with a gun and shot 69-year-old Paula Danis and 32-year-old Jude Danis. Meanwhile, 32-year-old Mildred ran from the home.
When police arrived, they found Paula Danis dead. Jude Danis was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center. Saint Fleur had left.
Miami Gardens police plan to charge Saint Fleur with first-degree murder when they catch him. The 5-foot, 7-inch Saint Fleur lives at 5681 NW Second Ave. in the city of Miami. County records show he and Mildred Danis married twice, once in 2005 and again in 2013. They still own the Miami Gardens home, which they bought together in 2015 and where Mildred lived with her mother and brother.
Anybody with information on Saint Fleur’s whereabouts can contact the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-1463; Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477); via texting 274637; or via the website.
