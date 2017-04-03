Miami Gardens - Opa-locka

April 3, 2017 5:00 PM

Fire and explosions at an Opa-Locka warehouse

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s battling a two-alarm fire at the Opa-Locka warehouse of American Fruit & Produce Corporation, Monday afternoon.

About 33 units are fighting the blaze at the warehouse, 12805 NW 42nd Ave., where 15 tractor-trailers and several propane tanks sit. The fire started around 4:30 p.m. A Channel 10 report says several explosions have been reported.

The Gratigny Expressway’s LeJeune Road-Douglas Ave. connector exit is closed. Avoid Northwest 128th Street altogether or risk getting caught in the backups west of Northwest 42nd Avenue and east of Northwest 37th Avenue. Also, remember, in Hialeah, LeJeune Road is East Eighth Avenue and that’ll also be clogged.

This is a breaking news story and more will be reported as it’s learned.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Miami Gardens - Opa-locka

