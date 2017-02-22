A killer is on the run after a man is shot for his gold chain

Miami Gardens police are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting that ended with a man’s chain being stolen and the shooter running away.
Police released surveillance video of last Thursday’s shooting and it shows the victim, 22-year-old Evan Flynn, stumbling as he tries to run away from the shooter. The unknown suspect fires at least one shot and the two are seen again across the street where Flynn falls to the ground and the gunman fires two more shots.
The shooting happened at 9:49 p.m. in the 3400 block of Northwest 206th Street. Flynn was walking away from a friend’s house when he was approached by the suspect and the shooting began. The robber took Flynn’s gold chain after shooting him and then ran.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Gardens homicide detectives at 305-474-1583 or 954-770-4856, or Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-8477.
