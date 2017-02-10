Three shot, including two high schoolers, outside Miami Gardens schools

Miami Gardens police are reporting that three people were shot on 187th Street in between Carol City Middle School and Carol City Senior High.
Two of the victims are ninth graders at the high school, according to Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. No information was available about the third victim.
Shots were fired one block east of Carol City Middle, which is currently on lockdown.
The injuries were no considered life threatening, but one of the victims is being taken to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.
The Miami Gardens shooting was the second shooting near a Miami-Dade school in one day.
On Friday morning, a group of seniors on their way to an adult living facility and children on their way to school received a jolt when BBs from a pellet gun shattered windows in two vehicles near Brownsville Middle School, police said.
No one was injured.
The incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. on Northwest 24th Avenue between 46th and 50th streets. Police said the adults and the kids were riding in separate private vans when the pellets shattered some windows.
Police working the scene Friday morning said they aren’t sure where the blasts came from and they don’t know who fired the weapon.
One of the vans was carrying a group of older folks to a Jewish community center. The other carried 14 children on their way to Brownsville Middle School. Although the van was a private car hired by parents, all of the children on board were public school students at Brownsville Middle, Comstock Elementary, Maya Angelou Elementary and Kelsey L. Pharr Elementary, Carvalho said.
“I am devastated by the potential horrific tragedy that was averted today,” Carvalho said, noting that four bullet holes were visible in two of the van windows. He said Brownsville students told him they avoid the area where the shooting took place because shootings like this one are a common occurrence.
“It’s the new normal that we’re dealing with in this community,” said T. Willard Fair, president of the Urban League of Greater Miami. “We cannot allow these incidents to continue to happen.”
Comments