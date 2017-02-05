13-year-old shot outside Miami Gardens house party

A 13-year-old was shot outside a Miami Gardens home during a house party Sunday evening.
The drive-by shooting on the 3700 block of Northwest 213th Street happened before 7:45 p.m.
The teenager sustained non-life threatening injuries, and the investigation is open, Miami Gardens police said.
The street was blocked off near 37th Avenue as officers gathered evidence. At least 20 evidence markers sat in the street around 8:30 p.m.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information is available.
