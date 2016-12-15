High-tech driving ranges and a party atmosphere: Topgolf coming to South Florida

Miami Gardens residents could be hitting the green at a new Topgolf facility by the end of 2017.
The City Council approved a development agreement and the sale of land to bring in the attraction, an entertainment complex that features a driving range, golf balls that score themselves with a microchip, music, TVs tuned into sports events and a party atmosphere.
This location will be the first in South Florida, joining locations in Tampa and Jacksonville and one coming to Orlando, as well as several dozen others across the United States and England.
The city’s new development agreement with Urban Property Holdings includes the sale of about 15 acres of city-owned property at the intersection of Northwest Seventh Avenue and State Road 7 near the Golden Glades Interchange. Urban will sublease the property to Topgolf so the company can build the facility.
The sale is for about $4 million, and through the agreement, Miami Gardens will receive about $200,000 in rent over 10 years.
The project’s site plan has been approved and the building plans are being reviewed by Miami-Dade County and city staff. The city approved land-use variances for the project in October 2015. The company hopes to break ground on the facility in early 2017.
“I know, through our conversations with them, that they would like to be open by the end of next year,” City Manager Cameron Benson said.
The 65,000-square-foot complex will have three stories of driving ranges with 102 hitting bays, a full restaurant and bar and event spaces. The facilities utilize golf balls with digital technology that patrons hit onto targets in the outfield. The outfield is surrounded by netting held together by 27 poles.
The company anticipates spending about $23 million to build the location. It’s expected to generate about $200,000 in tax revenue for the city after construction is completed.
Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3
