Opa-locka mayor’s son arrested in federal corruption case

Months after two of Opa-locka's top government leaders were charged in a widespread bribery scheme, the FBI arrested the son of Mayor Myra Taylor on Tuesday as part of the same federal investigation into corruption in the city.
Demetrius Corleon Taylor surrendered to federal agents early Tuesday on a bribery charge in connection with thousands of dollars he accepted from a local business owner to remove code violations and liens imposed on the owner's property.
Taylor, who does not hold an official position with the city, is expected to appear in federal court at 2 p.m. and cooperate with investigators in one of the largest public corruption probes in Miami-Dade in decades.
The mayor's son is accused of shaking down business owner Frank Zambrana for $2,500 in cash last year for Taylor agreeing to use his influence to remove the violations so Zambrana could get his occupational license to open his heavy equipment repair service.
David Chiverton, former city manager, and Gregory Harris, a public works supervisor, have already pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges.
Chiverton, 52, was sentenced to three years in federal prison last week. Harris is awaiting sentencing.
