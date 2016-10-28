Four men injured in early morning shooting in Miami Gardens

Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning and sent four men to the hospital.
The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Northwest 173rd Terrace. Police spokeswoman Petula Burks said that four men were shot and injured but police have not given any other details on suspects or what prompted the shooting.
A neighbor told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 that the men were sitting on the porch talking before the shots were fired.
Police said the four victims, who have not been identified, are in their late teens and early 20s and that one man may be in his late 30s.
There have been no updates on the victim’s conditions, but their injuries do not appear to be life threatening.
Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3
