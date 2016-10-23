8 injured when car crashes into church during services

Eight people were injured when a car plowed into Mount Zion AME Church during Sunday services just after noon.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said it transported seven injured people to the hospital from the church, 15250 NW 22nd Ave.
One person was taken by helicopter to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.
#MDFR on scene of vehicle vs a church at 15250 NW 22 Ave. 7 patients ground transported w/some injuries, 1 pt #TA transported by #AirRescue. pic.twitter.com/liCDjIlyZH— MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) October 23, 2016
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is available.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments