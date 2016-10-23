Miami Gardens - Opa-locka

October 23, 2016 1:46 PM

8 injured when car crashes into church during services

By David J. Neal

Eight people were injured when a car plowed into Mount Zion AME Church during Sunday services just after noon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said it transported seven injured people to the hospital from the church, 15250 NW 22nd Ave.

One person was taken by helicopter to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is available.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

