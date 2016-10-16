2 Miami Gardens residents killed in Keys crash

The two Miami Gardens residents who died when a landscaping truck T-boned their Infiniti in Islamorada have been identified.
Avilio Aguirre Proenza and Gladys Perez, were 52 and wearing their seat belts.
READ MORE: Deadly crash in front of park
With Proenza driving, according to the early Florida Highway Patrol report, the Infiniti came off Monroe County Road and across the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 at mile marker 87. The northbound International truck slammed the car.
Proenza and Perez died at the scene. A passenger from Miami-Dade, 31-year-old Danish Avilio Garcia, was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.
Neither truck driver Yamiel Hernandez nor his passenger Milton Ramirez, of Key Largo and Tavernier, respectively, were injured.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments