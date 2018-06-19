Miami Beach means sun, fun and ... STEM jobs?

South Beach meet Silicon Valley.

If a new survey by Livability is to be believed, the scenario could upend what many think of the celebrated party destination island.

Miami Beach ranked No. 10 among the Top 10 Best Cities for STEM workers in 2018.

Livability arrived at its rankings by looking at a region's share of total jobs in the STEM category — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — along with median income for jobs in the category in relation to a city's median income.

Sun, sand and fun, we've heard for generations about South Beach — even before television's "Miami Vice" helped remodel the city in its TV-filtered image.

"The coastal community also proudly boasts STEM among its defining characteristics," the city's PR manager touted in a release.

"Science, math, engineering and technology are no longer the so-called careers of the future, they are relevant and fundamental to tackling the most pressing issues of today,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said in a statement. "As we continue to combat climate change and work toward progressing in other key areas, our commitment in supporting these valuable fields within our community is steadfast."

According to the survey, which looked at more than 2,000 cities nationwide, Miami Beach was powered by employment within medical professional fields. And nearly 13 percent of jobs on the Beach are STEM-related.

"With a median income of more than $80,000, these valuable jobs pay nearly twice as much as the city’s overall median income," Livability said.

Miami Beach also benefited from STEM initiatives focused on elementary and middle school students, including a STEM for Kids program offered at schools and libraries.

"This ranking showcases a wide variety of cities with amazing STEM job opportunities,” Livability’s Managing Editor Winona Dimeo-Ediger said in a statement.

“We’re especially proud to highlight STEM hubs in unexpected places. Silicon Valley is well represented on the list, but cities like Albuquerque and Miami Beach might come as a surprise," she noted.

Ranking ahead of Miami Beach in the Top 10:

▪ 9. Richardson, Texas.

▪ 8. Kirkland, Washington.

▪ 7. Franklin, Tennessee.

▪ 6. Gaithersburg, Maryland.

▪ 5. Milpitas, California.

▪ 4. Albuquerque, New Mexico.

▪ 3. Davis, California.

▪ 2. Longmont, Colorado.

▪ 1. Huntsville, Alabama.

Huntsville has a large aerospace industry built around the Redstone Arsenal, a test center for the Army's missile defense and aviation programs.