Woman jumps from the third floor of her Miami Beach apartment building during fire

A woman is fighting for her life as an early-morning apartment fire Friday shut down a stretch of Collins Avenue northbound in Miami Beach between 36th and 37th streets.
The fire in the six-story building at 3621 Collins Avenue started around 4 a.m. in an elevator shaft, according to officials.
The building was evacuated early Friday morning and by 7 a.m. flames were out but crews remained on the scene.
According to WPLG Local 10, a woman is in critical condition at Jackson Memorial's Ryder Trauma Center after she jumped from the third floor. Two other residents were transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Residents, blinded by smoke in the 30-unit building, had to feel their way out of the building and several were treated for smoke inhalation.
According to NBC6, arson investigators are looking into reports that a woman was allegedly seen attempting to set fire to the building.
By 7:45 a.m., one northbound lane on Collins was opened but police still urge motorists to avoid the area.
This story is developing and will be updated.
