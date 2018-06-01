'I paid for all my things.' Cops secretly recorded official who got free hotel stays

Cops secretly recorded Miami Beach building official Former Miami Beach building official Mariano Fernandez, in a secretly recorded interview with police, denied he ever got free stays from a hotel chain. He has since been charged with unlawful compensation. David Ovalle ×

