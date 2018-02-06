More Videos

Miami Beach's building director, Mariano Fernandez, turned himself into the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office Tuesday morning. Fernandez is under investigation as to whether he accepted a gift from a hotel that received approvals from his department. Emily Michot Miami Herald
Miami Beach

Miami Beach official accepted stays from hotelier. Now both face corruption charges.

By Joey Flechas And David Ovalle

jflechas@miamiherald.com

dovalle@miamiherald.com

February 06, 2018 10:30 AM

One of Miami Beach’s former top city officials surrendered Tuesday to face allegations he accepted free stays at resorts and discounted trips to the Dominican Republic and Mexico while doling out favors for a Spanish hotel chain.

But prosecutors aren’t only going after Mariano Fernandez — they’ve also filed unlawful compensation charges against executives of the RIU Hotel & Resorts, which owns more than 100 hotels in 19 countries, including a resort on South Beach. Among those charged: the company’s chairman, Luis Riu Gell Jr.

The charges were long expected for Fernandez, who was fired late last year by Miami Beach and had been suspended since August. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office will detail the case at a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

The allegations stem from a major renovation of the RIU Plaza Hotel between October 2013 and June 2016. Once known as the Sans Souci, the Morris Lapidus-designed property at 3101 Collins Ave. became a RIU property in 1996.

As the top building official at City Hall, Fernandez had significant power over inspections and permitting for construction and renovation projects in the resort city — crucial functions that determine the timeline for completion of big projects.

Prosecutors believe that Fernandez, over nine months, regularly solicited free and comped rooms for him and his employees, even helping to organize “team-building” department retreats at deeply discounted rates.

Tuesday morning as he walked into the state attorney’s office along with his defense lawyer, they both declined to comment. Fernandez is being charged with unlawful compensation.

“The fact that he was friendly with some people who owned companies or owned properties, that’s not a crime,” his defense lawyer, Jeffrey Weiner, told the Miami Herald last year. “We are convinced neither the law nor the facts support criminal charges.”

Combing through hundreds of emails, prosecutors learned that hotel executives readily agreed to the building official’s requests because Fernandez approved permits himself on the renovation project, while allowing the company to skirt fines.

Fernandez was accompanied on some stays by his wife, Maria Ortiz, a Miami-Dade judge who told investigators she had no idea the rooms had been given to her husband for free.

The company’s Florida subsidiary is also being charged, as is RIU’s regional vice president, Alejando Sanchez del Arco.

The charges deal a serious blow to the administration of City Manager Jimmy Morales, who prioritized revamping the Beach’s reputation tarnished by scandal and corruption. He fired Fernandez in November after the investigation became public.

