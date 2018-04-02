Sunday on a yacht off South Beach with friends turned into a 25-year-old’s last ride

A Sunday ride to Monument Island on a 91-foot yacht ended tragically for 25-year-old Raul Menendez, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
“The FWC will be conducting a thorough boating incident investigation, but preliminary information indicates that (Menendez) was struck by the vessel’s propellers,” read an e-mail from Rob Klepper, FWC Law Enforcement Division Public Information Officer. “Remains found by the FWC and other responding agencies confirm that the victim is deceased, and FWC officers and dive team members continue to search the area.”
FWC says Menendez of Hialeah was one of seven passengers on the chartered yacht, named “Miami Vice.” Operator Mauricio Alvarez, 20, and 22-year-old mate Andrew Tarcisio comprised the crew. A 4:42 p.m. Sunday call brought personnel from FWC, Miami Beach police and other agencies out to Monument Island, south of the Venetian Causeway and north of Hibiscus Island.
