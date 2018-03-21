Hip-hop artist arrested in South Beach after cops say he ‘disrupted the peace’

Singer Jacquees was rolling through South Beach Wednesday in his black Lamborghini when an officer noticed he had forgotten something — his seat belt, police say.
The simple infraction ended in the 23-year-old’s arrest when he refused to stop and “disrupted the peace,” police say.
Jacquees, whose real name is Rodriquez Broadnax, was charged with failure to obey an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to the report, an officer was on Eighth Street and Ocean Drive when he spotted the Lamborghini with a temporary tag from Georgia, where he is from.
The singer’s a fan of the Italian car. His Instagram handle: Lamborghini Que. One photo shows him sitting on the trunk of one (it’s unclear if this is the same car that was involved in Wednesday’s incident).
The officer asked the driver to pull over, but the driver refused.
“The defendant did not obey my command and instead kept driving the vehicle at a low rate of speed with heavy traffic still northbound on Ocean Drive,” the officer wrote in the report.
Broadnax asked why he was being pulled over and the officer told him about the seat belt infraction.
“He was then asked again to pull over and to provide me with his driver’s license,” the officer wrote. “The defendant once again refused to obey a lawful command from this officer.”
Finally, the “At the Club” hip hopper stopped the car and “abruptly opened the door and exited,” according to the report.
The officer said he told the entertainer to move to the sidewalk, “but he refused to comply.” That’s when a “large crowd [including the defendant’s friends and pedestrians]” gathered around.
“Additional officers had to be requested in emergency mode due to the large crowd gathering and the defendant still not complying,” the officer wrote.
Broadnax was then taken into custody.
“It should be noted that the defendant’s actions disrupted the peace and quiet and public morals of bystanders on a busy spring break day on ocean drive in Miami Beach,” according to the report.
According to his official website, he is still set to play a concert in Detroit this weekend.
