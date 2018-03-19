More Videos

Pause
A horse was brought into Mokai Lounge in Miami Beach Thursday, March 8, 2018. The animal bucked, throwing off the bikini-clad rider. Police are investigating. Leeza Marie Juelle via Facebook
A horse was brought into Mokai Lounge in Miami Beach Thursday, March 8, 2018. The animal bucked, throwing off the bikini-clad rider. Police are investigating. Leeza Marie Juelle via Facebook

Miami Beach

The white horse inside this South Beach nightclub won’t shut it down forever

By JOEY FLECHAS

jflechas@miamiherald.com

March 19, 2018 01:48 PM

A South Beach club that was shut down after someone rode a horse into the place will get to reopen —with some conditions.

An agreement on Monday between the city of Miami Beach and the club, and approved by a special master, gives Mokai permission to reopen. City Manager Jimmy Morales pulled its license earlier this month after the horse incident was captured on video and posted online.

Before the reopening, a few requirements:

▪  No more animals in the club. Except for service animals.

▪  A $12,500 payment in code violations.

▪  And a $10,000 contribution to a horse farm. Peaceful Ridge Rescue for Horses will be getting the money.

The city plans to lift Mokai’s ban on Wednesday.

Mokai, 235 23rd St., got its business license yanked after the city cited animal cruelty laws and a threat to public safety.

“I was disgusted and offended that any legitimate businessperson would think this was an appropriate action to take,” Morales said at the time.

Said Mayor Dan Gelber earlier this month: “What kind of idiot would do something like this to an animal and endanger people’s lives at that club?”

The video showed a woman in a bikini riding bareback on a white horse through the packed club. The unhappy animal dropped to the ground and threw the woman off as clubgoers screamed.

Pause
