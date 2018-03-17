You won’t take the MacArthur Causeway to South Beach this Saturday night.

The crowds from a Saturday night St. Patrick’s Day and Spring Break caused Miami Beach police to shut off access to the city via the MacArthur Causeway. Eastbound traffic is being boomeranged back toward Miami.
Residents are being asked to come onto the Beach via the Venetian Causeway toll road.
Miami Beach police said this rare step is being taken “due to large crowds and for safety.”
It’s unknown if any one incident or series of incidents triggered the decision, but Miami Beach police said at 9:37 p.m. there hadn’t been a shooting, as was rumored throughout social media.
Never miss a local story.
Mayor Dan Gelber told the Miami Herald the city had “a very severe capacity issue.”
“There is way too much stress on our public safety assets,” he said. “We’re going to have to seriously assess Spring Break.”
#Traffic Alert: Due to large crowds and for safety, no additional vehicles are being allowed entry via MacArthur Cswy eastbound.— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 18, 2018
Residents are encouraged to use the Venetian Cswy.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments