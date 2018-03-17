View from downtown Miami of the MacArthur Causeway’s Saturday night eastbound traffic about to be turned around.
View from downtown Miami of the MacArthur Causeway’s Saturday night eastbound traffic about to be turned around. Sean Stewart-Muniz

You won’t take the MacArthur Causeway to South Beach this Saturday night.

By David J. Neal And Joey Flechas

March 17, 2018 09:21 PM

The crowds from a Saturday night St. Patrick’s Day and Spring Break caused Miami Beach police to shut off access to the city via the MacArthur Causeway. Eastbound traffic is being boomeranged back toward Miami.

Residents are being asked to come onto the Beach via the Venetian Causeway toll road.

Miami Beach police said this rare step is being taken “due to large crowds and for safety.”

It’s unknown if any one incident or series of incidents triggered the decision, but Miami Beach police said at 9:37 p.m. there hadn’t been a shooting, as was rumored throughout social media.

Mayor Dan Gelber told the Miami Herald the city had “a very severe capacity issue.”

“There is way too much stress on our public safety assets,” he said. “We’re going to have to seriously assess Spring Break.”

