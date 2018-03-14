More Videos

Horse in South Beach nightclub gets spooked, causes panic 30

Horse in South Beach nightclub gets spooked, causes panic

Pause
Miami Beach kiteboarders advocate safety and open access 47

Miami Beach kiteboarders advocate safety and open access

Miami Beach official, hotel executives charged with corruption 126

Miami Beach official, hotel executives charged with corruption

Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash 172

Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash

History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer 87

History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer

Miami Beach's oldest living woman celebrates her 112th birthday 82

Miami Beach's oldest living woman celebrates her 112th birthday

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach 34

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach

Rosales sentenced to seven years in prison for deadly hit and run 211

Rosales sentenced to seven years in prison for deadly hit and run

Former Miami Beach mayor swears in son Dan Gelber 118

Former Miami Beach mayor swears in son Dan Gelber

Michael Grieco pleads 'No Contest' at Miami-Dade County Court 108

Michael Grieco pleads 'No Contest' at Miami-Dade County Court

A horse was brought into Mokai Lounge in Miami Beach Thursday, March 8, 2018. The animal bucked, throwing off the bikini-clad rider. Police are investigating. Leeza Marie Juelle via Facebook
A horse was brought into Mokai Lounge in Miami Beach Thursday, March 8, 2018. The animal bucked, throwing off the bikini-clad rider. Police are investigating. Leeza Marie Juelle via Facebook

Miami Beach

An agitated horse in a nightclub. A lit sparkler. What could go wrong?

By Joey Flechas

jflechas@miamiherald.com

March 14, 2018 05:16 PM

A Pennsylvania woman is suing Mokai Lounge after she says she was burned by a lit sparkler as people backed away from an agitated horse that was led into the middle of the club.

Video of last week’s incident, which went viral, shows a bikini-clad woman riding a white horse into the club. The horse slips, and the woman falls off the horse. The furious controversy that followed prompted the city’s top administrator to revoke the club’s business license and shut it down, citing a public safety threat.

Now, Alex Furek, a college student, claims she was hurt when a club staffer holding a lit sparkler backed into her as the crowd backed away from the agitated horse, causing severe burns. The lawsuit, filed in Miami-Dade civil court Wednesday, alleged that the Mokai was negligent in allowing the horse to be in the club.

The club’s owner, Roman Jones, told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 last week that he did not play any part in the horse incident.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The horse is not hurt. The marketing director, who arranged the stunt, that I was unaware of, is suspended without pay,” he said. “I am cooperating with the authorities.”

Jones did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

The name and background of the horse have not been released, but the horse is in the custody of Miami-Dade police. The horse was examined and deemed healthy by the police department’s animal experts.

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Horse in South Beach nightclub gets spooked, causes panic 30

Horse in South Beach nightclub gets spooked, causes panic

Pause
Miami Beach kiteboarders advocate safety and open access 47

Miami Beach kiteboarders advocate safety and open access

Miami Beach official, hotel executives charged with corruption 126

Miami Beach official, hotel executives charged with corruption

Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash 172

Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash

History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer 87

History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer

Miami Beach's oldest living woman celebrates her 112th birthday 82

Miami Beach's oldest living woman celebrates her 112th birthday

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach 34

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach

Rosales sentenced to seven years in prison for deadly hit and run 211

Rosales sentenced to seven years in prison for deadly hit and run

Former Miami Beach mayor swears in son Dan Gelber 118

Former Miami Beach mayor swears in son Dan Gelber

Michael Grieco pleads 'No Contest' at Miami-Dade County Court 108

Michael Grieco pleads 'No Contest' at Miami-Dade County Court

Horse in South Beach nightclub gets spooked, causes panic

View More Video