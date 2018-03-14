An agitated horse in a nightclub. A lit sparkler. What could go wrong?

A Pennsylvania woman is suing Mokai Lounge after she says she was burned by a lit sparkler as people backed away from an agitated horse that was led into the middle of the club.

Video of last week’s incident, which went viral, shows a bikini-clad woman riding a white horse into the club. The horse slips, and the woman falls off the horse. The furious controversy that followed prompted the city’s top administrator to revoke the club’s business license and shut it down, citing a public safety threat.

Now, Alex Furek, a college student, claims she was hurt when a club staffer holding a lit sparkler backed into her as the crowd backed away from the agitated horse, causing severe burns. The lawsuit, filed in Miami-Dade civil court Wednesday, alleged that the Mokai was negligent in allowing the horse to be in the club.

The club’s owner, Roman Jones, told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 last week that he did not play any part in the horse incident.

“The horse is not hurt. The marketing director, who arranged the stunt, that I was unaware of, is suspended without pay,” he said. “I am cooperating with the authorities.”

Jones did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

The name and background of the horse have not been released, but the horse is in the custody of Miami-Dade police. The horse was examined and deemed healthy by the police department’s animal experts.