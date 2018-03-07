Can’t march on Washington? Miami Beach to have its own gun-control rally

Marjory Stoneman Douglas students, Lindsey and Julia Salomone, front row, and Jose Iglesias and Isabelle Robinson rode on one of three buses that headed to Tallahassee on Feb. 20, 2018, to demand stronger gun control. Some Parkland students, alumni, and the Miami Beach Youth Commission plan to host a March For Our Lives Miami rally on March 24, 2018, the same day as the Washington, D.C., event. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com