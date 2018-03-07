Can’t march on Washington? Miami Beach to have its own gun-control rally

Can’t make it to the March For Our Lives rally in Washington on March 24?
Miami Beach has joined in the national movement.
In a release Wednesday morning, a Beach spokesman said the city “is proud to host the Miami-Dade County iteration of the national youth-led movement advocating for gun control and mental health counseling.”
Miami Beach plans a March For Our Lives rally on the same Saturday, March 24, as the D.C. event. The rally will start at Miami Beach Senior High, continue to Collins Park, and then head back to the school.
The city has partnered with Marjory Stoneman Douglas alumni and Miami Beach High students to stage March For Our Lives Miami, which is a response to the massacre at the Parkland school on Valentine’s Day.
“The March For Our Lives is a movement to fight for our students’ rights to live in a world where they don’t have to go to school worried that they will not make it home that night. Our students, teachers, and community members should not live in fear of weapons and threats on their lives, and the March For Our Lives hopes to act on that hope,” Maya Lubarsky, youth leader of March For Our Lives Miami, said in a statement.
“We will be marching in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Washington, D.C., to show that our voices are going to be heard. We will be marching for policy change, awareness, and to demonstrate that this will never happen again. As an alum of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, I hope that no other members will ever feel the pain I felt for my community,” Lubarsky added.
I march for the lives lost in my high school, in my home, and I march for the future generations that should be given the right to learn and live without fear.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas alum Maya Lubarsky
Seven students make up the Miami Beach Youth Commission to represent the city’s schools and pushed for the march at a City Commission meeting last month. Supporters of March For Our Lives Miami have set up a GoFundMe campaign with a goal to raise $50,000.
“Hannah Gelber, chairperson of the Miami Beach Youth Commission, said: “We’re not just kids. In August I will also be a voter and I hope thousands of young people will join me on Election Day to make sure our voices are heard.”
If you go
What: March for Our Lives Miami rally
Where: The rally begins at Miami Beach Senior High School, 2231 Prairie Ave., and travels to Collins Park and back to the school
When: 8 a.m.-noon March 24
Information: www.marchforourlivesmiami.com.
