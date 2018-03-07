South Beach masseur said his hands slipped. Woman said they stuck in the wrong place.

A South Beach masseur has been prohibited from massaging women after a female client accused him of fondling and sexual abuse during a December massage.
The Emergency Restriction Order on Dominic Abosi was part of the Florida Department of Health’s monthly report, which was released Wednesday. Abosi has pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual battery without serious injury and is free on $25,000 bond.
The restriction order says the massage in question occurred Dec. 6 while Abosi was working for Tao Spa, in Miami Beach’s Mirador South at 1000 West Ave. Here’s the account in the ERO’s Findings of Fact section:
A woman referred to as “A.R.” was face down on the massage table, wearing thong underwear under a cover. Abosi started the one-hour massage on A.R.’s back.
“As Mr. Abosi worked lower and lower down Patient A.R.’s back, Mr. Abosi pulled the cover down, exposing Patient A.R.’s buttocks, without asking Patient A.R.’s permission to lower the cover,” the order reads. “Mr. Abosi also pulled Patient A.R.’s thong underwear halfway down her buttocks as he massaged Patient A.R.'s lower back.”
Abosi massaged up and down A.R.’s right leg, then went down and up the left leg. At one point, the order says, Abosi put his finger inside A.R.
“Patient A.R. told Mr. Abosi to stop, and Mr. Abosi removed his finger and proceeded with the massage. Patient A.R. was frozen in fear and shock from Mr. Abosi’s actions.”
A.R. told her boss, who was treating A.R. to the massage, as they were leaving Tao Spa. The boss reported the allegation to Abosi’s supervisor.
Accordng to the order, “When Mr. Abosi’s supervisor asked Mr. Abosi to write a statement about what happened, Mr. Abosi complied and blamed any inappropriate touching on his part on the fact that he used too much massage oil during the massage, which caused his hand to go too far up Patient A.R.'s legs.”
Miami Beach police arrested Abosi on Dec. 13.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
