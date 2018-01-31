Two Publix employees stabbed while trying to stop a shoplifter, police say

A Publix employee was stabbed in the stomach Wednesday and another employee suffered a cut on his or her leg after trying to stop a suspected shoplifter, police say.
The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. at the Publix on 6876 Collins Ave in North Beach.
According to police, “The subject was possibly shoplifting when the employee intervened.”
Late Wednesday, police said Matthew Miller, 43, had been arrested and charged with aggravated battery, armed robbery and retail theft.
During a struggle, police said, one man was stabbed in the stomach and the other suffered a laceration to the leg. The man who suffered a stab wound to the stomach was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. Neither employee was identified. Police said later that both victims were expected to be OK.
Publix said late Wednesday that the store remained opened.
“The safety of our associates and customers is paramount and we are working closely with the Miami Beach Police Department as they continue their investigation,” Nicole Krauss, a spokeswoman for the store said in an email.
