A South Beach murder mystery gets more mysterious after car and people are found

Police on Wednesday were trying to tie together two more pieces of the mysterious puzzle surrounding who shot and killed a Bal Harbour store manager last week, questioning one man at length and finding another who had been missing for almost a week.
The first man, whose name has not been released, was found at a Miami Metrorail station with the white Honda Accord police believe was used in the crime. He was let go late Tuesday after several hours of interviews.
Also Tuesday, police found Orestes Marrero, 54, the man last seen in the Honda by family members who reported him and the vehicle missing last week — the day after the murder of Kamil Patel.
Miami Beach police officer and spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said Marrero was cooperating and the other unidentified man who was released hasn’t yet been cleared of any wrongdoing.
Never miss a local story.
“His involvement is still being investigated,” Rodriguez said.
Patel, 29, who moved to Miami Beach from Dallas three weeks ago to manage a Prada store in Bal Harbour, was shot and killed just before midnight last Thursday as he and his girlfriend walked through an alley just off of Española Way after leaving Mac’s Club Deuce and on their way to a karaoke bar.
Surveillance video released by police show the couple walking hand-in-hand, then disappearing from view as a white Honda turns onto the street behind them. Patel’s girlfriend, Katy Park, told police a thin black male with dreadlocks got out of the passenger seat of the Honda and shot Patel twice before getting back into the car and taking off.
Police said nothing was stolen from the couple. They also don’t know who was driving the Honda as it sped off.
After an intense search, the Honda Accord was located at a Miami Metrorail station Tuesday afternoon. That’s where police say they also found a man whom they questioned at length.
“The subject taken into police custody yesterday afternoon was released late last night,” Rodriguez said.
Park, Patel’s girlfriend, created an intense social media campaign to help find the shooter and raise money. A GoFundMe page in his honor has already raised more than $23,000 and the reward for the arrest and conviction of the shooter increased to $15,000 after donations from Prada and Mango’s Cafe on South Beach.
Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
Comments