Miami Beach Police offering $5,000 for tips leading to arrest of fatal shooting suspect

A man has died after he was shot in South Beach late Thursday night.
Miami Beach police say at 11:45 p.m., a man was shot on the 200 block of Española Way. He was pronounced dead Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Authorities have not released the man’s name because they are notifying the next of kin.
Police describe the suspect as a black male wearing a dark hoodie who fled in a four-door white sedan, possibly with temporary tags that read CC34319.
Police are advising anyone who spots the vehicle not to approach it but to call police immediately.
Friday morning, the police department announced they are offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
