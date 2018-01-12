Miami Beach theater ‘proudly represents artists from sh!thole countries,’ marquee says

It didn’t take long for the Colony Theatre in Miami Beach to piggy-back off President Donald Trump’s “shithole countries” comment.
On Friday, less than 24 hours later, the theater propped up a greeting for the whole community to see:
“Colony Theatre proudly represents artists from sh!thole countries,” the marquee exclaims in big, black, bold letters.
The statement is displayed at a time “that feels more important and urgent than ever,” said the theater’s artistic director, Michel Hausmann.
“Because we are keenly aware about everything that’s going on around us, the moment we heard the president’s quote, we knew we needed to bring it out into the conversation,” Hausmann told the Miami Herald Friday. “We are committed to having immediate conversations about what’s happening in our city and in our country.”
On the entrance doors, the advertisement for the theater’s upcoming play “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity” appropriately complements the new signage, Hausmann added.
Promoting the show are four characters of different ethnicities. Splashed next to them are the words “thug, terrorist, illegal and CEO.”
“The play was written 12 years ago, but if you read it today, it’s eerie. It’s as if it was exactly written for the Trump era,” Hausmann said. “It’s so relevant and only ahead of our current events.”
The theater describes the play as a “body-slamming satire about race, stereotypes, and the battle for the American soul. The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity turns the fight for success in the world of pro-wrestling into a rollicking parable of political manipulation.”
The show runs from Jan. 25 through Feb. 18.
On Thursday, Trump wasn’t shy in expressing his frustration with lawmakers when they dabbled with the idea of restoring protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries as part of a possible bipartisan deal.
“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said during the immigration meeting in the Oval Office, according to the Washington Post, The New York Times and the Associated Press.
The possible bipartisan deal would aim to bring back protections for countries that have been removed from the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program by cutting the visa lottery program in half and giving first dibs to countries already in the system.
It’s not the first time the Colony Theatre has jumped into political dialogues.
The venue was quick to post sassy signage when Trump withdrew from the Paris Climate Agreement. The venue also posted a new greeting after violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white supremacist groups and counter protesters.
And when sea-level rise became a national topic, the theater also chimed in with a marquee that read “We’d rather be a theatre above water.”
“What can I say, artists are dangerous people,” Hausmann said.
