Love it or hate it? New music festival proposed for South Beach

Surveillance video showing bicycle police and Raymond Herisse's car speeding down Collins Ave Surveillance footage shows Miami Beach police on bicycles and Raymond Herisse's car speeding down Collins Avenue at 14th Street on May 30, 2011. Herisse was shot to death on the last day of Urban Beach Week. Surveillance footage shows Miami Beach police on bicycles and Raymond Herisse's car speeding down Collins Avenue at 14th Street on May 30, 2011. Herisse was shot to death on the last day of Urban Beach Week. Courtesy Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office

