Commissioner Ricky Arriola, pictured here at a Miami Beach commission meeting, is being accused of attempted sexual battery. A woman filed a complaint against him Wednesday.
Miami Beach

Miami Beach commissioner accused of sexual battery

By Joey Flechas

jflechas@miamiherald.com

January 11, 2018 03:10 PM

Miami Beach Commissioner Ricky Arriola is under investigation following an allegation of sexual battery.

The woman, whom Arriola says he met on an online dating website, filed the complaint against Arriola on Wednesday. Miami Beach police confirmed the complaint Thursday and provided a copy of the incident report, which lists the alleged offense as sexual battery without causing serious personal injury. The entire narrative of the allegation, which the woman says occurred on the evening of Dec. 15, has been blacked out.

Miami Beach Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said the investigation has been turned over to the Miami-Dade state attorney’s office, and he directed all further media inquiries to the state attorney.

Ed Griffith, spokesman for the state attorney, did not confirm an investigation.

“The state attorney’s office would always review any matter brought to us by the Miami Beach Police Department,” he said. “However, we would neither confirm nor deny the existence of any ongoing investigation.”

As of Thursday, no charges have been filed against the commissioner.

Arriola, 49, responded in a prepared statement with his account of what happened.

“There is zero truth to the complaint in question,” he wrote. “I was on a first date with a woman who I met on an online dating site. I felt that she had too much to drink over dinner and she was intoxicated, so I believed that the best thing to do was end the date and go home.

“She was upset with my decision, but I knew this was the right thing to do. Multiple witnesses who saw us that evening can confirm this sequence of events.”

Arriola was elected in 2015 to a four-year term as the Group 5 commissioner on the Miami Beach commission. It is his first election to public office. He is the CEO of Intkel Holdings LLC, a call center outsourcing company based in Doral.

This week, Arriola joined former Miami Beach mayor and gubernatorial candidate Philip Levine as he toured Florida to meet with voters.

  • The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

    Just like many movements for equal rights in America, the path for women to seek recourse from sexual harassment has been through the courts. But grassroots activism in the 1970s opened the space for a nationwide conversation, and the Civil Rights Movement can be credited for building a legal foundation that feminist legal theorists expanded upon to fight sexual harassment. Many of the first lawsuits were brought by African American women like Mechelle Vinson, whose case led to the Supreme Court’s landmark 1986 ruling that employers could be liable for the sexual harassers who preyed on women at their workplace.

Anson Ling/Timeline

Herald staff writer Charles Rabin contributed to this report.

Joey Flechas: 305-376-3602, @joeflech

