More Videos

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law 1:06

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law

Pause
Watch a plane plunge into Biscayne Bay 0:12

Watch a plane plunge into Biscayne Bay

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach 0:35

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach

Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists 2:44

Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral 1:31

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Mom of ‘Baby Lollipops’ convicted for third time of torture and murder of son 5:26

Mom of ‘Baby Lollipops’ convicted for third time of torture and murder of son

Cast members from '¿Qué Pasa, USA?’ are upset about new stage show 2:52

Cast members from '¿Qué Pasa, USA?’ are upset about new stage show

UM coach Richt breaks down signing class 0:44

UM coach Richt breaks down signing class

Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season 0:52

Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season

  • Watch a plane plunge into Biscayne Bay

    A single engine banner plane made a crash landing into Biscayne Bay on Dec. 22, 2017.

A single engine banner plane made a crash landing into Biscayne Bay on Dec. 22, 2017. Alex Hansen via CBS 4
A single engine banner plane made a crash landing into Biscayne Bay on Dec. 22, 2017. Alex Hansen via CBS 4

Miami Beach

His plane had engine trouble, so he made an emergency landing — in the water

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

December 22, 2017 04:04 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 39 MINUTES AGO

A pilot flying a small banner plane had to make an emergency water landing Friday afternoon after the plane developed engine trouble, according to Miami Beach Fire Rescue.

The pilot — an adult male who has not been identified — was flying solo. After landing in Biscayne Bay near Mount Sinai Medical Center, he swam to a nearby boater who took him to shore, officials said.

The incident happened around 3:16 p.m. There were no injuries, said Jorge Linares, a Miami Beach Fire spokesman.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“He’s all okay now,” Linares told the Miami Herald. “Since he landed by the bay side, it didn’t affect anyone.”

Linares added that it’s still unclear what the banner on the plane was promoting.

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law 1:06

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law

Pause
Watch a plane plunge into Biscayne Bay 0:12

Watch a plane plunge into Biscayne Bay

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach 0:35

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach

Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists 2:44

Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral 1:31

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Mom of ‘Baby Lollipops’ convicted for third time of torture and murder of son 5:26

Mom of ‘Baby Lollipops’ convicted for third time of torture and murder of son

Cast members from '¿Qué Pasa, USA?’ are upset about new stage show 2:52

Cast members from '¿Qué Pasa, USA?’ are upset about new stage show

UM coach Richt breaks down signing class 0:44

UM coach Richt breaks down signing class

Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season 0:52

Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season

  • Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach

    Lt. Felipe Lay of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue talks about the fire in the Winston Towers apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach

View More Video