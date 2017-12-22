His plane had engine trouble, so he made an emergency landing — in the water

A pilot flying a small banner plane had to make an emergency water landing Friday afternoon after the plane developed engine trouble, according to Miami Beach Fire Rescue.
The pilot — an adult male who has not been identified — was flying solo. After landing in Biscayne Bay near Mount Sinai Medical Center, he swam to a nearby boater who took him to shore, officials said.
MBPD Marine Patrol is on scene of a single engine banner plane crash in Biscayne Bay (50 St/N. Bay Rd.)— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) December 22, 2017
No injuries, pilot exited, rescued by nearby boater. Photo of pilot (blue shirt), plane and good samaritans below. pic.twitter.com/WOgtOAVyju
The incident happened around 3:16 p.m. There were no injuries, said Jorge Linares, a Miami Beach Fire spokesman.
“He’s all okay now,” Linares told the Miami Herald. “Since he landed by the bay side, it didn’t affect anyone.”
Linares added that it’s still unclear what the banner on the plane was promoting.
