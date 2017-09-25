With corruption probe looming, Michael Grieco drops Miami Beach re-election bid

1:23 City of Miami Beach employees help clean up the parks Pause

5:17 Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach

0:55 Bulldozer cleans up the sand on Ocean Drive after Hurricane Irma

3:18 Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler talks about 20-6 loss against the Jets

1:27 NY Gov. Cuomo tours the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico

1:36 Dolphins owner talks about players kneeling down during anthem after Trump's comments

2:44 Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists

5:12 Dolphins beat writers discuss Miami's 20-6 loss against the Jets

2:41 Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase talks to the media after the game.