With corruption probe looming, Michael Grieco drops Miami Beach re-election bid

Embattled Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Grieco dropped his bid for re-election Monday, a sudden end to a campaign dogged by a criminal investigation into his ties to a political committee that raised campaign cash from a group of moneyed Beach interests in possible violation of campaign finance laws.
The withdrawal, announced at City Hall at the start of Monday’s City Commission meeting, marks the end of a turbulent election year for the commissioner and raises questions about the status of the public-corruption probe into Grieco’s relationship to People for Better Leaders, a committee that raised $200,000 from a group of Beach interests that included well-heeled city vendors, developers and lobbyists. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office launched an investigation into Grieco and the committee in late June following a series of Miami Herald articles outlining his connections to the group.
At first, Grieco stridently denied any connections to People for Better Leaders. “You can look right into my soul,” he told reporters. But the Herald showed that his handwriting appeared on documents the PAC filed with state election authorities.
With the investigation looming in late July, Grieco backed out of the race for Miami Beach mayor and instead filed to run for re-election to his current commission seat. His complete withdrawal Monday could signal impending action from state prosecutors.
Grieco has not answered the Herald’s questions regarding the committee since June. On Monday, he read a written statement into the record after the Pledge of Allegiance announcing his withdrawal.
Citing “sacrifices” for his family, health and law practice, Grieco told commission chambers that “I am no longer seeking another term. Effective today, I am withdrawing as a candidate for re-election.”
The commissioner touted his single commission term as “a time of significant progress and achievements for the city.” He did not mention the state attorney’s probe.
Grieco said he would make no further public statements on the matter. Following his comments, the commission took a short recess before the beginning of formal business. When a reporter approached the dais to ask questions during the recess, the city’s director of emergency management, Charles Tear, stood in front of the reporter and said Grieco requested that no one be allowed to approach the dais Monday.
A police officer then moved to the dais, standing directly in front of Grieco, who had turned his chair away from the audience.
At MB commission mtng, @Mike_Grieco just announced he's dropping re-election bid. Stationed cop to prevent @joeflech from approaching dais pic.twitter.com/u3XkmzrMWM— Nicholas Nehamas (@NickNehamas) September 25, 2017
Grieco may have run afoul of the city’s stringent ethics ordinance. A donor told the Herald in June that Grieco solicited a contribution to the committee himself. The Beach ordinance prohibits candidates and elected officials, as well as those acting on their behalf, from soliciting vendors and lobbyists for PAC donations.
Grieco’s best-funded opponent, Mark Samuelian, witnessed the announcement from the audience Monday. He’ll now have a much clearer path to a commission seat.
“We’ll be reaching out to Commissioner Grieco’s supporters,” Samuelian said.
Rafael Velasquez, also in the race for the Group 2 seat, refused to speculate on why Grieco was dropping out.
“I believe he was a great commissioner independent of any allegations and claims against him,” Velasquez said. “He served the city of Miami Beach well.”
