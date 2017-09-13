More Videos

A bulldozer was picking up sand that was left scattered on Ocean Drive on Miami Beach after Hurricane Irma on Sept. 12, 2017. David Santiago Miami Herald

Miami Beach

Still have no power on Miami Beach? These hotels have special rates at $99 or less

By Chabeli Herrera and Joey Flechas

cherrera@miamiherald.com

September 13, 2017 1:33 PM

Miami Beach residents who are still riding out the post-Irma wave of no power can now stay at more than a dozen area hotels for lower rates.

On Tuesday, Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine asked the Greater Miami and the Beaches Hotel Association for help implementing a hurricane relief rate that would bring back some normalcy for residents displaced by the storm.

In a letter to area hotels and partners, Levine said a “great number” of Beach residents have been without power or light for several days.

“Families are suffering, and we are calling upon you, as our great partners to help us serve our residents in this time of need.” Levine wrote in a letter, asking for a resident rate of no more than $99 a night with no resort fees.

“So many of you have already stepped forward with generous hospitality, open arms, and meaningful collaboration,” Levine wrote. “I am counting on you. Your City is counting on you.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Levine released the list of hotels participating in the program.

Below are hotels offering discounted rates, available to residents with a valid Miami Beach photo ID:

▪ Dream South Beach: $95 a night rate with promo code IRMA

1111 Collins Avenue, 33139. Reserve by email or online.

▪ Nautilus Hotel: $99 a night rate with promo code NEIGHBOR

1825 Collins Avenue, 33139. Reserve online.

▪ The National Hotel: $99 a night rate

1677 Collins Avenue, 33139. Reserve by phone: 305-532-2311.

▪ Miami Beach Resort: $99 a night rate

4833 Collins Avenue, 33140. Reserve by phone: 866-765-9090.

▪ Loews Miami Beach Hotel: $99 a night rate

1601 Collins Avenue, 33139. Reserve by email.

▪ The Hall: $89 a night rate

1500 Collins Avenue, 33139. Reserve by phone (305-531-1252) or email.

▪ The Shelborne South Beach: $99 a night rate

1801 Collins Avenue, 33139. Reserve online.

▪ Lexington Hotel Miami Beach: $99 a night rate with promo code MIAMB

4299 Collins Avenue, 33140. Reserve online.

▪ Four Points by Sheraton Miami Beach: $99 a night rate with promo code MIAMB

4343 Collins Avenue, 33140. Reserve online.

▪ Holiday Inn Miami Beach: $99 a night rate with promo code MIAMB

4333 Collins Avenue, 33140. Reserve online.

▪ Best Western Plus Atlantic Beach Resort: $99 a night rate with promo code MIAMB

4101 Collins Avenue, 33140. Reserve online.

▪ Seagull Hotel Miami Beach: $99 a night rate with promo code MIAMB

100 21st Street, 33139. Reserve online.

▪ The South Beach Group: 80 a night rate with promo code RECOVER

Reserve online.

El Paseo Hotel on Espanola Way, between 14th and 15th street from Washington to Pennsylvania, though not Levine’s list has also been offering discounted rates since Tuesday. The hotel’s relief rate is $99 for standard rooms and $149 for suites with kitchenettes. Power, WiFi and water had been restored at the hotel by Tuesday, and merchants and restaurants on Espanola Way were expected to be open by Tuesday afternoon.

Reservations with El Paseo can only be made directly with the hotel by emailing reservations@elpaseohotel.com or calling 855-417-8483 with promo code Miami Relief Rate.

Chabeli Herrera: 305-376-3730, @ChabeliH

Joey Flechas: 305-376-3602, @joeflech

