Miami Beach opened at 8. Cars were already bottlenecked to return.

At 8 a.m. Tuesday, Miami Beach dropped the road blocks and allowed residents to return to their homes. Some to assess damage, some just to be home.
Three lanes of cars amassed on Interstate 195 at 6:55 a.m. in front of the police road block waiting for the all clear.
The entryways to the city have been blocked since Sunday night to allow city crews to removed the numerous downed branches from main arteries such as Alton Road, clear downed power lines and other debris.
Residents must show a state ID or other proof of residency to go home. The line stretches from the Biscayne Boulevard exit back almost to Interstate 95. Patience will be necessary.
