In a joint agency effort, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Miami Beach Police combined to get an alligator out of the waters near South Pointe Pier.
In a joint agency effort, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Miami Beach Police combined to get an alligator out of the waters near South Pointe Pier. Miami Beach Police Department Twitter
In a joint agency effort, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Miami Beach Police combined to get an alligator out of the waters near South Pointe Pier. Miami Beach Police Department Twitter

Miami Beach

July 23, 2017 4:11 PM

6-foot alligator pops up in South Beach

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

A South Beach visitor got a little turned around near South Pointe. So, Miami Beach police helped.

With a little help from Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The visitor was an alligator around six feet long. The FWC was called in to assist Miami Beach police with taking the alligator into custody.

The alligator was not injured, and neither were any beachgoers.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Visitors to popular nude beach unafraid after recent shark attack

Visitors to popular nude beach unafraid after recent shark attack 0:57

Visitors to popular nude beach unafraid after recent shark attack
A look inside the Versace mansion today 0:46

A look inside the Versace mansion today
Gianni Versace's murder shocked South Florida and the world 0:59

Gianni Versace's murder shocked South Florida and the world

View More Video