6-foot alligator pops up in South Beach

A South Beach visitor got a little turned around near South Pointe. So, Miami Beach police helped.
With a little help from Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The visitor was an alligator around six feet long. The FWC was called in to assist Miami Beach police with taking the alligator into custody.
The alligator was not injured, and neither were any beachgoers.
MBPD and @MyFWC always ready for the job. This lost its way and was struggling near the S. Pointe jetty. Safely caught no injuries. pic.twitter.com/PpgzdulhzY— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 23, 2017
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments