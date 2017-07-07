Miami Beach

July 07, 2017 6:16 AM

Two people shot in South Beach on Washington Avenue

By Joey Flechas

jflechas@miamiherald.com

Miami Beach police are investigating a shooting that injured two people early Friday.

Two people were shot on the sidewalk at 1437 Washington Ave. around 4:40 a.m. Friday, according to police. Both victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Cops closed both directions of traffic on Washington Avenue at 14th Street for the investigation. Around 5 a.m., police said one person of interested was in police custody while another suspect remained at large.

This breaking news bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Miami Beach commissioners discuss Urban Beach Week with NAACP

Miami Beach commissioners discuss Urban Beach Week with NAACP 39:44

Miami Beach commissioners discuss Urban Beach Week with NAACP
Miami Beach mayor speaks out on Urban Beach Weekend 1:45

Miami Beach mayor speaks out on Urban Beach Weekend
Video captures aftermath of police-involved shooting on Miami Beach 1:28

Video captures aftermath of police-involved shooting on Miami Beach

View More Video