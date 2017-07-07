Two people shot in South Beach on Washington Avenue

Miami Beach police are investigating a shooting that injured two people early Friday.
Two people were shot on the sidewalk at 1437 Washington Ave. around 4:40 a.m. Friday, according to police. Both victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Cops closed both directions of traffic on Washington Avenue at 14th Street for the investigation. Around 5 a.m., police said one person of interested was in police custody while another suspect remained at large.
Update: One person of interest detained additional white male subject at large. https://t.co/m97nBrAroe— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 7, 2017
This breaking news bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
